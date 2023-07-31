Five Inspectors, three Sub-Inspectors transferred in Warangal

Police Commissioner AV Ranganath issued orders transferring five Inspectors and three Sub-Inspectors on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:53 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Warangal: Police Commissioner AV Ranganath issued orders transferring five Inspectors and three Sub-Inspectors on Monday.

S Ravi Kumar, CCS, Warangal, has been transferred to Narsampet Town Police Station as the Station House Officer (SHO), vice Puli Ramesh, who has been transferred and placed under Vacancy Reserve (VR) at the Commissionerate headquarters. P Kishan, CSB, Warangal, has been transferred to Narsampet Rural Circle, vice K Suryaprasad, who has been transferred and placed under VR. T Ravi Kumar has been posted at the City Police Training College (CPTC), Warangal, in the existing vacancy, from the VR.

Meanwhile, Bongu Madhu, SI, Mills Colony Police Station, has been transferred and posted as the SHO at Khanapur, vice P Thirupathi, who has been transferred to Mills Colony Police Station. S Ravi, who was allotted to Warangal police commissionerate, has been posted at Narsampet Police Station.