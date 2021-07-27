Police officers transferred, V Satyanarayana appointed as Karimnagar CP

Karimnagar CP VB Kamalasan Reddy has been transferred and asked to report at DGP office and M Ramana Kumar appointed as Ramagundam Commissioner

Hyderabad: Karimnagar police commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy has been transferred and asked to report in the office of the Director General of Police in Hyderabad.

He will be replaced by Ramagundam police commissioner V Satyanarayana on transfer. M Ramana Kumar who is serving as joint director of Anti Corruption Bureau in Hyderabad has been appointed as the new police commissioner of Ramagundam.

