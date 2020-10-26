Five members of Nepal gang held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: Five Nepal nationals were arrested by the Rachakonda police for robbing a family after serving them food laced with sedatives at Nacharam earlier this month. The police seized Rs. 1.49 lakh, valuables and sleeping pills from the gang.

The arrested persons were identified as Maya alias Manju (35), Rajesh Chabilal Soni alias Jaya Bahadur (45), Hemaprasad (44), Nirmal Saud (42) and Visna Sunar (40), all natives of Nepal. Four others, Arjun Kasera, Ratan Bisht, Jagath Shahi and Gobind Bahadur, are absconding.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat, announcing the arrest of the gang, said that on October 19, Manju and Arjun Bahadur, who worked at the house of C Pradeep Kumar in HMT colony of Nacharam, laced tea with sleeping pills and offered to Pradeep Kumar’s mother, who was alone at home.

“She fell unconscious after which the two alerted Ratan and Jagath who came and stole jewelry and cash from the house,” Bhagwat said. Pradeep Kumar reached home later in the night and on noticing the missing valuables, alerted the police about it. The Rachakonda police formed 15 teams comprising 45 officers and caught the five from different locations in the country before they escaped to Nepal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .