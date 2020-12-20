Five persons injured in road mishap in Hyderabad

Shamirpet police said the auto-rickshaw carrying five passengers which was proceeding towards Hyderabad was hit from behind by the loaded truck

Hyderabad: Five persons were injured when a rashly driven truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw at Lalgadi Malakpet village of Shamirpet mandal here on Sunday evening. The Shamirpet police said the auto-rickshaw carrying five passengers which was proceeding towards Hyderabad was hit from behind by the loaded truck.

Due to the impact, five persons including the auto-rickshaw driver was injured with the driver getting stuck in the vehicle itself. Cyberabad police officials including a special party rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and shifted to a private hospital. The vehicle was removed from the road and the traffic was cleared on the highway.

The Shamirpet police booked a case of negligence and took up investigation. Efforts were on to nab the truck driver who is absconding, officials said.

