Five steps to higher education in US

Follow these steps before applying for master’s programme

By | Monika Setia | Published: 12:13 am 11:37 pm

In our column last week we took our readers through the EducationUSA programme – how the programme helps students in their journey to US higher education, the services and resources that EducationUSA offers, and ways to reach out to EducationUSA centers. As mentioned in the column, EducationUSA helps students through the application process to US higher education institutions by dividing the process into five easy steps.

A lot of our readers have inquired about these 5 Steps to US Study. Today and in the next few columns, we will discuss these 5 steps as they apply to master’s programme applications to US institutions. The five steps are:

Step 1 Research your options

Step 2 Finance your studies

Step 3 Complete your application

Step 4 Apply for your student visa

Step 5 Prepare for your departure

The first step encourages students to develop a shortlist of institutions where the student intends to send his/her applications. According to EducationUSA, this process of shortlisting begins with the student setting his/her own priorities and reflecting on questions such as: What field of study interests me and hence what specialisation should I choose for my master’s programme? Am I interested in pursuing a research career, and if so, what are my research interests? Do I need financial assistance? Do I have a preference to study and live in a particular region of the United States?

Once the student has thought about these questions, he or she should identify and explore institutions and programmes of study that meet these criteria. For example, finding an institution that offers the specialisation in which the student wants to pursue a graduate degree or the departments that are conducting research most relevant to student’s own research interests. Students may use websites such as

www.petersons.com

www.edupass.org

http://nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator, and

https://educationusa.state.gov/your-5-steps-us-study/research-your-options

to begin the search process. A lot of institution-specific information may be searched directly through the US institution’s website.

During their search, students may come across various publications or websites providing information related to rankings of US colleges/universities and programmes of study.

EducationUSA emphasises that there are no “official” rankings of American higher education institutions. So, students should maintain caution when referring to these websites.

Next week, we will delve into more details related to the search process for programmes and institutions in the United States, including where to check the accreditation status of programmes and institutions.

Monika Setia (Regional Officer and EducationUSA Adviser at the US – India Educational Foundation based at the US Consulate General Hyderabad)

New format for GMAT Online Exam

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC, the administrator of the Graduate Management Admission Test, or GMAT) has announced enhancements to the GMAT online exam, providing additional flexibility for test takers. The GMAT is most commonly used for admission to a graduate management programme, such as an MBA programme. The key modification to the exam is the addition of the Analytical Writing Assessment (AWA) section to the GMAT online exam. Apart from the introduction of the AWA section, other changes include – ability for students to preview unofficial test scores immediately, additional and extended breaks during the exam, and flexibility for students to select the order in which they administer the different sections of the exam.

The new format of the GMAT online exam will be administered beginning April 8, 2021, and the registration for the enhanced version began February 17. Until April 7, the current version of the GMAT online exam will be available to students.

For further details about the enhancements in GMAT online exam, please visit the official GMAC website at

https://www.gmac.com/news-center/gmac-press-releases/gmac-announces-enhancements-to-the-gmat-online-exam

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .