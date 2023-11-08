Five time MLA Etala Rajender says he has no personal vehicle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: A five time MLA and former Minister, Etala Rajender, has said in his affidavit that he has no personal vehicle. Moreover, he had only Rs.1 lakh as cash in hand.

Rajender, who filed his nomination for Huzurabad assembly constituency on behalf of the BJP on Tuesday, however mentioned in the affidavit that his wife Jamuna had three cars besides Rs 1.5 lakh cash in hand. He had Rs 10,74,473.75 in deposits in SBI Secretariat and Jammikunta branches. He also has LIC bonds worth Rs 5 lakh to a grand total of Rs 16,74,473.75.

He has agricultural land worth Rs 2.50 crore. While Rajender has immovable properties worth Rs 12.50 crore, he has liabilities to the tune of Rs 3.48 crore. Jamuna has liabilities to the tune of Rs.15.51 crore.

