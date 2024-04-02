| Ktr Attacks Bjp Reliance On Jai Sri Ram Says True Hindus Do Not Use Lord Ram For Politics

KTR attacks BJP reliance on ‘Jai Sri Ram’; says true Hindus do not use Lord Ram for politics

Etala Rajender should be ashamed to question the BRS over the crop loan waiver as it was during his stint as Finance Minister in the then BRS government that the crop loans amounting to Rs.16,000 crore were waived in Telangana.

2 April 2024

File photo of KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao emphasised the need for job opportunities and development over emotional rhetoric. Criticising the BJP’s reliance on slogans of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ for political mileage, without addressing issues like unemployment and economic development. He asserted that the BRS was a committed secular party which prioritised people’s welfare regardless of caste and religion.

Addressing the party cadre at the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency preparatory meeting in Medchal on Tuesday, Rama Rao compared the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the past decade.

He said Chandrashekhar Rao’s initiatives in Telangana benefited numerous families through welfare schemes. He challenged BJP‘s candidate Etala Rajender to name Modi’s contributions to Malkajgiri constituency.

“The slogan ‘Jai Sri Ram’ will not ensure our livelihood. We too are Hindus and give slogan of ‘Jai Sri Ram’. But unlike the BJP, we never did politics in the name of Lord Ram or religion. A true Hindu will only follow his/her ‘Dharma’, but will not seek political mileage in the name of religion,” he said, urging voters to demand accountability from BJP regarding development projects in the constituency.

The BRS working president also lashed out at the BJP for non-allotment of new government medical colleges, Navodaya schools and other educational institutions in Telangana during the last 10 years. He said the BJP was prioritising religious symbolism over genuine development initiatives.

He reminded that the Modi government ignored the repeated requests of the previous BRS government for nearly 10 years to allot defence lands for construction of skyways and gave its nod recently ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“In the second term as well, the BRS waived off crop loans amounting to Rs.14,000 crore of a total of Rs.19,000 crore despite the Covid-19 pandemic. But the Modi government favoured to waive off loans of corporate businessmen to the tune of Rs.14.5 lakh crore in last 10 years. The BJP has no moral right to seek votes as it has done nothing for farmers,” he said.

Rama Rao lambasted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy dubbing him a political opportunist with a history of switching parties for personal gain.

Revanth Reddy was serving his own interests during his stint as Malkajgiri MP, rather than working for the welfare of the constituents, he said, reiterating that Revanth Reddy would be the first leader to defect to the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections, noting that the latter was not denying the same.

Stating that the main fight was between the BRS and BJP in Malkajgiri constituency during the Lok Sabha polls, he urged people to vote for BRS candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy.