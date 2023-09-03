Sunday, Sep 3, 2023
Home | News | Close Shave For Bjp Mla Etela Rajender

Close shave for BJP MLA Etela Rajender

The incident occurred at Lalitapur village in the Manakonduru mandal of the district.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 09:39 PM, Sun - 3 September 23
Close shave for BJP MLA Etela Rajender
Etela Rajender

Karimnagar: Former Minister and Huzurabad MLA Etela Rajender had a narrow escape when the vehicle he was traveling in hit with one of his escort vehicles. The incident occurred at Lalitapur village in the Manakonduru mandal of the district.

No one was injured in the accident and the MLA safely returned to Hyderabad in another vehicle.

Related News

Latest News