Close shave for BJP MLA Etela Rajender

The incident occurred at Lalitapur village in the Manakonduru mandal of the district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:39 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Karimnagar: Former Minister and Huzurabad MLA Etela Rajender had a narrow escape when the vehicle he was traveling in hit with one of his escort vehicles. The incident occurred at Lalitapur village in the Manakonduru mandal of the district.

కరీంనగర్ జిల్లా : మానకొండూరు మండలం, లలితాపూర్ గ్రామం వద్ద నేను ప్రయాణిస్తున్న వాహనానికి మరియు నా సిబ్బంది ఉన్న వాహనానికి ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. చీకటి పడడంతో ఎదురుగా వస్తున్న గొర్రెల మందను చూసి డ్రైవర్ ఒక్కసారిగా బ్రేక్ వేయడంతో వెనక వస్తున్న ఎస్కార్ట్ వాహనం నేను ఉన్న వాహనానికి ఢీ… — Eatala Rajender (@Eatala_Rajender) September 3, 2023

No one was injured in the accident and the MLA safely returned to Hyderabad in another vehicle.

