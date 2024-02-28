Three killed, seven injured in road accident in Siddipet

Three persons died in a road accident after a car hit a bike following a flat tyre at Rampur Crossroads near Baddipaduga village in Nanganur mandal on Wednesday evening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 09:30 PM

Siddipet: Three persons died in a road accident after a car hit a bike following a flat tyre at Rampur Crossroads near Baddipaduga village in Nanganur mandal on Wednesday evening. The car plunged into a roadside canal after hitting the bike.

Two persons traveling on the bike – Katte Ravi (55), a resident of Baddipaduga, and Mukara Ilaiah (32), a resident of Nagarajpalle – and a woman traveling in the car Jakkula Mamatha (28), a resident of Duddeda, died on the spot while seven others traveling in the car sustained serious injuries.

Mamatha along with her husband Jakkula Anil, her brother Babu, his wife Keerthana and their four children Charan, Bhanu Prasad, Vaishnavi and Pranay were going in the car when the car got a flat tyre while moving at high speed. The condition of two of the children was said to be critical.

The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital in Siddipet. Nanganur Sub-inspector Bhaskar Reddy said a case was registered.