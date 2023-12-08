Flipkart announces ‘Big Year End Sale’, starts from this Saturday

Customers can seize excellent deals, particularly on electronic goods, including smartphones.

Hyderabad: Indian e-commerce company Flipkart has announced its ‘Big Year-End Sale.’

The sale will commence on December 9 and conclude on December 16. However, customers with Flipkart Plus membership can access the deals starting from December 8.

Discounts of up to 60% off on refrigerators and up to 55% off on washing machines are on offer. Similarly, discounts of up to 80% off on furniture and mattresses are also available.