Flipkart Big Saving Days sale beings on May 5

The products will be available for sale with bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:48 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: The most awaited Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is going to begin from May 5 to 10. Flipkart has announced the sale by releasing a teaser page for the sale showing top brands like iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and other phone models having blowing discounts.

The Pixel 6a will be available at a reduced price of Rs 25,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, while the Realme GT Neo 3T will be priced at Rs 19,999.

The Poco X5 Pro will cost Rs 20,999 after a discount. Customers will also be able to purchase the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G for Rs 22,999. During the sale, the Realme C55 will be listed for Rs 7,999.

However, Flipkart did not release the iPhone 13 discount price yet and it is expected to release on May 1.

Although more information about the Big Saving Days Sale has not been announced yet. It seems like Flipkart might disclose the discount details a few days before the Big Saving Days Sale starts.

The products will be available for sale with bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI. Customers with a Flipkart Plus membership may be able to access the sale a day early.