Flipkart opens new Fulfillment Centre in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:36 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: Stressing that Telangana’s central location makes it an interesting option for being a logistics hub and for various other activities to disseminate goods and services to eight States, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao wanted e-commerce giants like Flipkart and others to create a model involving the government in creating workforce that was readily employable.

Let Telangana make a statement to the country that even gig workers would be taken care off through a tripartite arrangement between the government, companies like Flipkart and vendors, the Minister said.

Launching Flipkart’s new Fulfillment Centre at Sangareddy from Hyderabad virtually on Tuesday, the Minister said a model for creating a workforce that was readily employable would not only benefit e-commerce giants but also the Retail Association of India.

Involving government agencies like Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge in creating readily available workforce with necessary skillset would be in the best interest of the industry and the State as well. This way companies can avoid training employees again for three to six months after recruitment, he said.

“Let Telangana be the leader in making a compelling statement on gig jobs and gig economy and how e-commerce can actually flourish while being socially responsible” Rama Rao said.

Welcoming Flikpart’s initiatives in creating 40,000 jobs in Telangana, the Minister stressed on ensuring that 40,000 people feel secure and that their livelihood would not be affected drastically due to the whims and fancies of the market and things that were beyond their control.

There was a need to instill confidence among the employees that this was a job that one can aim at, something that offers livelihood and in case of any unfortunate incident, their family would be taken care off, he said.

E-commerce was fantastic in terms of convenience, benefits for consumer, price discovery, seamless operations and cutting down unnecessary middlemen, he said, adding there was a need to care of gig workers.

Many people due to lack of better opportunities were taking up temporary jobs in one e-commerce or the other.

“We need to build an aspiration that working for e-commerce is a decent paying job and Flipkart should lead in creating loyalty, he said, adding “Let’s create a unique model and ensure rest of India follows. It could be a shining example and as a case study for the rest of the developing world.”

Explaining that in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, there was a strong women SHG network, which was part of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty and MEPMA in urban areas, the Minister wanted Flipkart to explore possibilities of setting up a 100 percent women run Fulfillment Centre in Telangana at least in the day shift.

Telangana government can permit e-commerce giants to work with SERP and MEPMA and create a win-win situation in creating a conducive atmosphere for generating more jobs for women, especially those from rural areas, he said.

Technology was permeating into every sector and there was no sector, which was immune. Largest book seller, FMCG group, fashion group do not own a single brick and mortar store. E-commerce had literally redefined how we think and how one conducts daily life, he said.

Emphasizing on quality and compliance, the Minister said while Telangana government wants industry to expand and create newer livelihood opportunities, it would certainly not compromise on workers’ rights and encourage any exploitation of any kind.

“Quality and compliance does not apply to goods and services. It also applies that there are no sweatshops in Telangana and in India. I look forward to wonderful e-commerce journey but with a socially responsible behavior from the private sector” Rama Rao said.