Fluorosis victim Suvarna, popular for artistic skills, passes away in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Nalgonda: Fluorosis victim Ramavath Suvarna, who became famous with her artistic skills even though she could not move her hand for more five centimetres, died after a stroke on Sunday. She was 29.

A native of Kudabakshupally village of Marriguda mandal in the district, Suvarna was a fifth class dropout due to fluorosis. Incidentally, she suffered a stroke around 10 am while painting a picture of England Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Suvarna’s painting skills became quite popular with her works of known personalities being highlighted by newspapers and TV channels. She was applauded by several famous personalities after she drew paintings of them, despite her physical challenges.

These included industrialist Anand Mahindra, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, MLC K Kavitha and others. Suvarna’s brother Ramesh had died earlier of fluorosis.