Telangana: Nalgonda CCS police arrest 9-member inter-state gang

Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari disclosing the arrest of nine members thieves gang at a media conference in Nalgonda on Monday.

Nalgonda: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police, Nalgonda arrested nine members of an inter-state gang, who were committing thefts in buses at Narketpally in the district and seized Rs 10 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Taj Mohammed(42), Sarparaj Salmani(50), Thanveer(38), Vasim(30), Shajad(32), Shahid (37), Mohammed Rizwan (27), Gufran (23) and Vaseem(36) from Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari said two teams of CCS police cracked the theft of Rs 30 lakh from a passenger’s bag in a bus at Chityal on September 7. The police had kept an eye on the movements of a few suspects, and with help from Chityal and Narketpally police, on Sunday evening arrested the nine members from a hotel on the outskirts of Narketpally.

Two of the accused Taj Mohammed and Sarparaj were earlier involved in cash and gold thefts from bags of passengers at bus stations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kodad, Nalgonda, Narketpally and Hyderabad. They had spent nine months in jail and after being released three months ago, formed a gang with the other six.