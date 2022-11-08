Women farmer crushed to death by harvester in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:39 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Nalgonda: A woman farmer died on the spot after falling under a harvester vehicle at Eedulur village of Kattangur mandal in the district on Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as Velugu Revathi (30) from Eedulur village.

According to the police, the incident took place when the paddy crop was being harvested using a harvester vehicle in her agriculture fields at the village. She got crushed to death under the wheels of the harvester vehicle, when the drive reversed the vehicle without noticing Revathi, who was following it by cutting remained paddy. She died on the spot in the incident.

The body of the victim has been shifted to government hospital at Nakrekal for autopsy.

The Kattangur police filed a case on the incident and took up investigation.