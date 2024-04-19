Fly91 launches Hyderabad-Jalgaon route, offering affordable flights

This announcement comes as part of the airline's expansion strategy after successfully launching flight operations last month, which already include routes connecting Hyderabad to Goa and Sindhudurg.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 04:01 PM

Hyderabad: Fly91, a new regional airline headquartered in Goa, has announced the commencement of flight services connecting Hyderabad to Jalgaon.

Fly91’s newest route will operate thrice-weekly flights between Hyderabad and Jalgaon. Jalgaon, famously known as the “Banana city” for its substantial banana crop production, attracts a significant number of travelers for business and leisure purposes.

The airline has positioned itself as a budget-friendly option for travelers, with flights to Jalgaon starting at Rs 1991. Travelers can expect flights on the Hyderabad-Jalgaon route to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.