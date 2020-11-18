Flying squads to keep vigil on poll violations in Hyderabad

There can be one or more flying squads or SST in each municipal circle depending on the area of the circle

Hyderabad: To keep a vigil on excessive campaign expenses, distribution of items of bribe in cash or kind and to monitor the proceedings, 30 Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) will be on the move in each circle of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) ahead of the December 1 elections.

The flying squads will attend to all Model Code of Conduct violations, attend to all complaints of threat, intimidation, movement of anti-social elements, liquor, arms and ammunition and huge cash for the purpose of bribing voters and attend to all complaints regarding election expenditure incurred or authorized by candidates or political party.

Similarly, the SST are formed with one magistrate and three to four police personnel in each team who will be manning the check posts in shifts, round the clock. SSTs will be setting up check posts at vintage points on the borders of the municipal circle to keep a watch on any irregularities, including movement of liquor, items of bribe, cash etc.

The SSTs will be submitting a daily activity report to the Police Commissioner and a copy of the same to respective Returning Officer.

Public meetings and rallies

No party or candidate can hold public meetings or processions without permission from competent local authorities

Without permission, parties or candidates cannot use loud speakers. They will have to be used only for transmitting speeches live or recorded

Loud speakers cannot be used to transmit music or songs

Use of loud speakers at public meetings and road shows will be permitted from 6 am to 10 pm

Processions

Organisers of processions will have to intimate in advance to local police

Any traffic regulations or restrictions will have to be adhered to

Organisers should take steps in advance to arrange for passage of procession to ensure there is no hindrance to traffic

If two or more parties or candidates propose to take processions over the same route or at the same time, organisers should contact police in advance and ensure there is no clash or cause hindrance to traffic

