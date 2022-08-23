Modern history, a vital topic of current affairs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Candidates should gain a thorough understanding on how the modern Indian history shaped the country during the pre-Independence era.

These practice questions focusing on modern Indian history will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

At which among the following places, the modern armoury was established by Hyder Ali?

a) Mysore b) Dindigul c) Dharmapuri d) Hosur

Ans: b

The dual government introduced by Pitts India Act continued to operate in India, until it was abolished by which of the following laws?

a) Government of India Act 1858 b) Charter Act 1853

c) Indian Councils Act 1861 d) Indian Councils Act 1909

Ans: a

Who among the following is also known as ‘Gandhi of Bihar’?

a) Dr. Rajendra Prasad b) Babu Kunwar Singh

c) Jayaprakash Narayan d) Sheel Bhadra Yajee

Ans: a

Who among the following gave the safety valve theory for Indian National Congress?

a) Bal Gangadhar Tilak b) Lala Lajpat Rai

c) Bipinchandra Pal d) MN Roy

Ans: b

Both the processes of transfer of power and the Partition of India were hurried through in ____ days.

a) 68 b) 70 c) 72 d) 85

Ans: c

Brihadeshwar temple built by the Cholas in Tanjore is dedicated to which god?

a) Vishnu b) Shiva c) Brahma d) All of the above

Ans: b

Arya Samaj:

1. Discarded all later than Vedas outgrowths

2. Upheld monotheism

3. Confined its educational efforts to Sanskrit studies only

Choose the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only 1 & 2 b) Only 2 & 3 c) Only 1 & 3 c) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: a

Second round table conference of 1931:

1. Was held during reign of Lord Wellingdon as Viceroy of India

2. Was represented by Gandhi on behalf of INC

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

a) 1 Only b) 2 Only c) Both 1 & 2 d) Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: c

Which of the following is / are correct statements about Government of India Act 1858?

1. It ended the East India Company’s rule in India

2. It abolished both Court of Directors and Board of Control

3. It rejected all previous treaties entered into by East India Company

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only 1 b) Only 1 & 2 c) Only 2 & 3 d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: b

Which of the following was / were the provisions of the Rowlatt Acts?

1. Stricter control of the press 2. Arrests without warrant

3. Indefinite detention without trial 4. In camera trials of political prisoners

Select the correct statements from the codes given below:

a) Only 1 & 2 b) Only 2 & 3 c) Only 1, 2 & 3 d) 1, 2, 3 & 4

Ans: d

After the Partition of India, the merger in India or Pakistan was done on the basis of “referendum” in case of __:

1. Sindh and Baluchistan 2. North West Frontier Province

3. Sylhet region of Assam 4. Princely states of Junagarh

Select the correct option from the codes given below:

a) Only 1 & 2 b) Only 2 & 3

c) Only 2, 3, & 4 d) 1, 2, 3 & 4

Ans: c

Consider the following pairs:

1. Indian Mirror 2. Sambad Kaumudi 3. Mirat-ul-Akbar

Which of the above was/were founded and edited by Raja Ram Mohan Roy?

a) 1 & 2 Only b) 3 Only c) 2 & 3 Only d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: c

Which of the following animals were known to people of Indus Valley Civilisation?

1. Elephant 2. Rhinoceros 3. Tiger 4. Dog

Select the correct option from codes given below:

a) 1, 2 & 3 Only b) 2, 3 & 4 Only c) 1, 3 & 4 Only d) 1, 2, 3 & 4

Ans: d

Which among the following was not a feature in the proposed union of India by the Cabinet Plan?

a) Weak Centre with limited powers

b) Residuary powers vested in the Centre

c) India’s right to cede from the Commonwealth

d) All the members of the Interim Cabinet would be Indians

Ans: b

For more questions, visit the TS BC Study Circles Telegram group https://t.me/ Ukk7l_n7wJxmMjll.

To be continued…