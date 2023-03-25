TSPSC mulls ban on mobile phones, pen drive in its office

Among other reforms by TSPSC is to contemplated a new Act on the question paper leak that awards 10 years of imprisonment and hefty penalty on those found guilty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is mulling a ban on mobile phones and pen drive in its office premises. This has been mooted as part of the administrative reforms following the question paper leak.

Among other reforms being contemplated is a new Act on the question paper leak that awards 10 years of imprisonment and hefty penalty on those found guilty. This will be done after studying the Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh models.

The Commission is also planning for separate recruitment for its office staff besides contemplating on coming up with a separate code of conduct for its employees. Officials are looking at recruiting junior assistants and assistant section officers with a two-stage process including preliminary test and main examination. For these posts, PG in courses like Law and IT might be made a perquisite.

The reforms being contemplated by the TSPSC include barring newly recruited employees from appearing for future recruitment tests, availing the services of individuals and institutions for confidential work and conduct of the exams.

The officials are also working at strengthening its front office and reduce outside interface, have an effective grievance redressal system, and also a robust system to deal with possibilities of rumours, misconceptions and apprehensions among the government job aspirants.

