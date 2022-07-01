Focused preparation helps crack competitive exams

Hyderabad: Aspirants are gearing up for the TSPSC recruitment tests in full swing. They are seen not only poring over the study material from the vast syllabus at various libraries in the city, but also focusing on their physical fitness.

While it is good to immerse yourself in your preparation for these competitive exams, it’s however better not to do so without careful thought or proper planning.

Candidates should decide how many hours they want to study beforehand and plan their day accordingly. Focus on consistency, time management and balanced preparation rather than being in a hurry to just complete the syllabus.

Remember that if understanding a subject is important, then it’s more important to ensure that the learnt material is rightly stored in the recesses of brain and pulled out when you sit to write the recruitment tests.

So, instead of studying just one subject the whole time, one should change the subject after every three hours of study. Pick up at least three subjects per day and focus on them. And if you didn’t understand a topic or a subject well, read it a couple of times without giving up. But, take a break before you re-read the topic. Along with studying, improving your memory power is also important.

Avoid negative thoughts and build self-confidence. At the same However, don’t become overconfident and assess your progress realistically.