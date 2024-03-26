Food blogger with no stomach, Natasha Diddee passes away

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 March 2024, 07:18 PM

Natasha Diddee

Hyderabad: Popular food blogger and home chef Natasha Diddee, popularly known as ‘The Gutless Foodie’, passed away in Pune.

Natasha’s entire stomach was removed due to tumors which developed due to cancer. The home chef was diagnosed with the life-threatening disease in 2019.

Although the cause of her death was not made public, the 50-year-old’s husband took to Instagram to inform her passing away on March 24. However, in her previous interviews, Natasha had revealed suffering from dumping syndrome.

“It is with great pain and sorrow that I am forced to announce the sad and heartbreaking passing of my wife Natasha Diddee, aka The Gutless Foodie,” wrote Diddee’s husband. “The Instagram account @thegutlessfoodie will be kept alive and open since I know her posts and stories inspire a lot of people and many of her followers frequently come back for her recipes and the published content continues to serve as a source of inspiration for many,” he added.

Responding to the news, her followers expressed their shock over the news and extended their condolences to the grieving family.

What is dumping syndrome?

Dumping syndrome is a group of symptoms like nausea, diarrhoea, tiredness after meals and feeling light-headed caused by rapid gastric emptying, a condition in which food moves quickly to intestines.