Yadadri temple witnesses nearly 1 lakh devotees on May 19

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 May 2024, 07:20 PM

Bhongir: The Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Yadadri witnessed a huge rush of devotees on Sunday. Generally, about 30,000 to 40,000 devotees visit the temple every day, but on Sunday, nearly one lakh devotees could have visited the temple, officials said.

An income of about Rs.30 lakh to Rs.50 lakh was generated through sale of seva and darshan tickets and others daily. On Sunday, this is said to have crossed Rs.86 lakh.

With devotees turning up in large numbers, serpentine queues were formed and it took about four hours for the people to have darshan of the lord. Even for special entrance devotees, it took nearly two hours. With Sunday being a holiday and also the auspicious Ekadasi, devotees thronged the temple since early morning. The hilltop witnessed heavy traffic and regulation of vehicular traffic turned into a challenge for the police.

This also led to parking issues on the hilltop as people complained that many vehicles were permitted beyond the parking capacity. Many vehicles got stuck on the hilltop.

As part of Ekadasi, the temple management is organizing Laksha Pushparchana in the Mukha mandapam on the temple premises. Considering the huge rush of devotees, the temple management cancelled the VIP break darshan in the evening.