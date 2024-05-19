Lightning claims two lives in Vikarabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 08:18 PM

Vikarabad: Two persons were killed after being struck by lightning in Juntupalli village of Yalala mandal of the district on Sunday.

According to reports, Mangali Srinivas and K Lakshmappa were working in the fields, when they were struck by lightning. They died on the spot.

The villagers informed the police about the incident and they shifted the bodies to the government hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.