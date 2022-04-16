Food served by Dalits refused by upper caste people in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:36 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Dalits from Nadikunda village lodging complaint with Mallapur police on Saturday.

Jagtial: A reported instance of upper caste persons refusing to eat food served by Dalits in Nadikuda village during the ‘annadanam’ organised in connection with Hanuman Jayanti has created a sensation here on Saturday. Hanuman Jayanthi was celebrated in Hanuman temple in Nadikuda of Mallapur mandal on Saturday and all villagers contributed money to celebrate the event on a grand scale.

As part of the celebrations, ‘annadanam’ programme was also organized on the temple premises. Some dalit villagers, who were in Hanuman diksha, had served the meal to the villagers. Refusing to eat food served by dalits, some of the upper caste people were reported to have arranged a separate table some distance away and had lunch separately. Feeling humiliated by this, dalits lodged complaints with Mallapur Tahsildar Ravinder as well as police demanding action against the guilty.

Telangana Ambedkar Yuvajana Sangham district general secretary Yerra Ramesh demanded that the government take serious action against the upper caste people who humiliated dalits.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .