Foolproof arrangements made for Ganesh immersion: Rachakonda CP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:52 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: Foolproof arrangements were made to complete the immersion peacefully and devotees need to follow the instructions and co-operate with the police, said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

During a coordination meet on Wednesday, Bhagwat said the Rachakonda Police have been conducting immersion peacefully since the formation of Commissionerate and stated that proper bandobast arrangements are made to complete the immersion successfully this year as well.

The Commissioner instructed officials to take all the safety measures to protect the communal harmony and mentioned that strict action will be taken against the persons who become part of hate speeches on social media and other public platforms and involve in other unlawful activities on the immersion day.

Bomb Disposal teams will take up anti-sabotage checks along the routes which lead to the immersion spots. Apart from this, the traffic police too will continue drunken drive checks on the immersion day, to avoid uneven traffic troubles and vehicle accidents.