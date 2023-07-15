Football: Hyderabad FC sign Australian winger Joe Knowles

07:10 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of Australian attacker Joe Knowles, the club announced on Saturday.

The 27-year-old represented Brisbane Roar in the A-League last season and joins as the second new foreign overseas player for the Yellow and Black ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. “It is a great honour to sign for this club. Hyderabad FC have done unbelievably well in the four years as a club and I look forward to being a part of the history here, going forward,” said Knowles after completing the formalities.

Having started his career with Perth Glory in his hometown, Knowles is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in the A-League, where he climbed up through the system. Knowles is best known for his heroics in helping Oakleigh Cannons to their maiden National Premier League Championship in 2022, scoring 21 goals in two seasons with the club.

He was named the joint-best player of the tournament and managed to step up to the top flight with Brisbane Roar. The 27-year-old put on a show, scoring against the then-Premier League side Leeds United, on trials with the Roar and cemented his place in the team last season.

Speaking to the HFC faithful after the move, Knowles said, “I am really looking forward to playing in front of all the Hyderabad fans and they can expect a fast, direct attacking player that will do anything for his team to be successful.” A versatile attacker who can play across the front line, Knowles is a tough player to hold in defense.

He is a strong dribbler, can score from long range and registered three assists and a goal, in 21 appearances in his debut top-flight season in Australia. He is all set to make his Indian Super League debut with Hyderabad FC in the 2023-24 campaign.