For Samantha, self-love is ‘When you can be happy in your own company’

By IANS Updated On - 12:08 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her film ‘Shaakuntalam’, has replied to how she keeps going forward despite dealing with multiple issues in her life.

Samantha treated her fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a user asked her: “Where do you get your strength from? How do you keep going on strong despite so many things happening.”

Samantha replied: “Because this is not how my story will end I decide #Shaakuntalam”

Another fan asked what’s self-respect and self-love in her opinion.

“When you don’t look to others to define who you are. When you can be happy in your own company,” she said.

Samantha is gearing up for the release of her mythological romantic drama ‘Shaakuntalam‘ which is scheduled to release on April 14. Directed by Gunasekhar, it also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role.