| Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is The Face Of Tommy Hilfigers Watch Campaign For Women

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the face of Tommy Hilfiger’s watch campaign for women

Tommy Hilfiger ropes in celebrated actor and youth icon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new face of the brand

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tommy Hilfiger ropes in celebrated actor and youth icon, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the new face of the brand. She will be endorsing the women’s watch category and be featured in the Spring Summer’23 campaign breaking in April 2023 in India.

The campaign, shot by Abhitabh Kame in Mumbai, celebrates Samantha championing individuality and self-expression while promoting a diverse culture.

The Spring Summer Tommy Hilfiger women watch collection blends versatile adventure with innovative elegance, featuring everyday casual, dressed and sporty pieces with new details and unique designs.

Ricardo Cesar Martins, president of Movado Group, said, “We are extremely excited, and proud to be working with Samantha to help introduce the Tommy Hilfiger Spring Summer 2023 watch collection. This season was inspired by looking to our heritage to reimagine the future.”

This season’s assortment includes new collections featuring geometric accents, semi-precious stones, as well as unconventional twists on classic designs. The SS’23 women’s watch collection offers an array of options in steel, gold plate, and leathers for all occasions.

On the occasion, Samantha Prabhu said, “I am excited to be part of the Tommy Hilfiger family. I have always found watches to be a way to make a personal style statement. I find their watches to be extremely versatile to match all my different looks. I love the new Spring Summer collection – can’t wait for everyone to see it!”