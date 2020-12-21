Foreign currency worth Rs.32.5 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

The passenger was caught on the way to catch a flight to Sharjah.

Hyderabad: Customs officials seized foreign currency valued at Rs. 32.53 lakh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and caught one person who was allegedly smuggling the same to Sharjah on Monday.

On a tip off, the team caught the passenger who was trying to smuggle the currency comprising US Dollars, Omani Riyal, Saudi Riyal and Qatari Riyal. The passenger was caught on the way to catch a flight to Sharjah.

The currency was seized and a case was booked. Further investigation is on.

