Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2023 – Full Details | Future Of Forest Conservation In India

These include defence-related purposes, zoos and safaris, and any other purpose specified by the central government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:58 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: The Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was tabled by Bhupender Yadav, the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Labour and Employment. This latest amendment, if passed, would allow forest land for several non-forest purposes.

These include defence-related purposes, zoos and safaris, and any other purpose specified by the central government.