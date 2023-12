Indian Parliament Security Breach: Investigation And Action On Intruders | Delhi News Today

The investigation found that the intruders had carefully planned the breach and conducted a recce of the Parliament building.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

