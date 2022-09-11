Forest Martyrs Day observed in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

(Bhoomi Puja was performed for a memorial at district forest office in Kothagudem on Sunday) National Forest Martyrs Day was observed by forest department officials and personnel here on Sunday.

Kothagudem: National Forest Martyrs Day was observed by forest department officials and personnel here on Sunday.

At a programme at the district forest office here, DFO Laxman Ranjith Naik and others paid rich tributes to those who laid down their lives in protecting the forests and wildlife.

Also Read Telangana govt to commence distribution of 1.18 crore Bathukamma sarees soon

Speaking on the occasion he informed that on Sep 11, 1730 many members of the Bishnoi community have sacrificed their lives in protecting Khejarli trees which the community considered sacred.

Around 363 members of the community were killed by the men of Maharaja Abhay Singh of Rajasthan, who ordered the cutting down of the trees and their sacrifice was an inspiration to all. The Forest Martyrs Day was observed in remembrance of the community’s love for trees and to all the activists and forest personnel killed in the line of duty, he explained.

In Telangana State as many as 21 forest personnel and officials were martyred in the line of duty and in Kothagudem district, two forest personnel Salmon Raju and Ram Murthy laid down their lives in protecting forests and wildlife, he noted.

Naik called upon the forest officials and personnel to protect the forests and wildlife while taking measures for their own safety. The family members of martyrs from Yellandu and Bhadrachalam were felicitated on the occasion and ‘Bhoomi Puja’ was performed for a memorial at the office.

FDO A Appaiah, forest rangers Suresh, Srinivas Rao and others were present.