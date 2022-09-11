Telangana govt to commence distribution of 1.18 crore Bathukamma sarees soon

Hyderabad: Nearly 1.18 crore Bathukamma sarees are ready for distribution ahead of the Bathukamma festivities across the State. The sarees were produced in 30 colours and 800 colour combinations with 240 designs. The State government is making arrangements for distributing the sarees on a large scale this time.

Bathukamma sarees worth a total Rs 340 crore were procured from weavers in Sircilla, Pochampally and Gadwal among other areas this year. The State government placed the order in advance, enabling the weavers to deliver the sarees as per schedule.

This year, Bathukamma sarees with gold and silver zari work would be distributed. As per directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the government was distributing sarees in colourful designs to the women in the State on the occasion of every Bathukamma festival after formation of separate Telangana.

The Handlooms and Textiles department has begun preparations for distribution of sarees, according to the officials. The department will disclose the details of the distribution programme including the dates to commence distribution, soon.

The Bathukamma festival organised in Telangana has become a symbol of self-respect and identity for people of Telangana across the world. The Bathukamma sarees are also helping the weavers of Telangana to earn an honourable living. The sarees are also being distributed to women from Muslim and Christian communities during Ramzan and Christmas celebrations.