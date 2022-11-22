Forest Ranger Officer killed in tribal attack in Kothagudem

The incident occurred when the forest ranger tried to stop migrant Guthikoya tribals from cutting down trees in the plantation, officials said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:18 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Kothagudem/Hyderabad: A forest range officer died after being attacked by Guthikoya tribals at the Errabodu plantation at Bendalapadu village of Chandrugonda mandal in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

The ranger Srinivas Rao, who suffered severe bleeding injuries on his head, was shifted to Chandrugonda Government Hospital for treatment. He later to succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred when the forest ranger tried to stop migrant Guthikoya tribals from cutting down trees in the plantation, officials said.

Also Read Forest ranger attacked by Guthikoya tribals in Kothagudem

Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy expressed grief over the death of Srinivas Rao and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He assured that stern action would be initiated against the offenders and stated that encroachment of forest lands would not be tolerated.

The State government was committed in addressing the Podu lands issue and measures were being taken up accordingly. Attacking a forest official, who was delivering his duties, was highly intolerable, the Minister said in a statement here, adding that steps would be taken to ensure that such incidents did not recur in future.

Forest department employees also condemned the attack.

“It’s a very sad and unfortunate incident. We strongly condemn the assault on Srinivas Rao FRO, Chandrugonda, who was very hardworking and sincere forest officer” M. Raja Ramana Reddy, General Secretary TSSFS Officers Association, said.

Srinivas Rao had recently won the KVS Babu Gold medal for rendering meritorious services in controlling encroachment of reserve forest lands, he added.