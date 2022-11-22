Forest ranger attacked by Guthikoya tribals in Kothagudem

A forest range officer was attacked by Guthikoya tribals at the Errabodu plantation when he tried to stop migrant Guthikoya tribals from cutting down trees in the plantation.
Kothagudem: A forest range officer was attacked by Guthikoya tribals at the Errabodu plantation at Bendalapadu village of Chandrugonda mandal in the district on Tuesday.
The ranger Srinivas Rao, who suffered severe bleeding injuries on his head, was shifted to Chandrugonda Government Hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred when the forest ranger tried to stop migrant Guthikoya tribals from cutting down trees in the plantation.