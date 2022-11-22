Forest Ranger’s death: CM KCR announces Rs.50 lakh exgratia, job for kin

Published Date - 06:32 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed sorrow over the death of Forest Range Officer Srinivasa Rao, who was killed in an attack by Guthikoya tribals in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and announced an ex gratia of Rs.50 lakh, besides a government job to an eligible family member.

The Chief Minister extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. He ordered DGP M Mahender Reddy to take stern action and ensure the offenders get punished severely as per law. The Chief Minister also directed officials to provide full salary to the family of Srinivasa Rao, as per rules. Salary has to be provided to Srinivas Rao’s family members, till the age of his retirement, he said.

Directions were also issued to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to perform the last rites of the FRO with State honours and to make arrangements accordingly.

The Chief Minister directed Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and erstwhile Khammam district Minister P Ajay Kumar to attend the FRO’s funeral and to personally monitor the arrangements.

The Chief Minister said attacks on government employees, who were performing their duties, would not be tolerated and the culprits would be severely punished. Stating that State government would extend all support to government employees, the Chief Minister wanted them to perform their duties without fear.