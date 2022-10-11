Telangana: CS Somesh Kumar reviews arrangements for Group-I Prelims

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday asked district collectors and senior police officials to make elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Group 1 preliminary examination scheduled to be held on October 16.

The chief secretary along with Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman B Janardhan Reddy and DGP M Mahender Reddy held a teleconference with district collectors, commissioners of police and Superintendent of police (SP) and took stock of the arrangements being made for the Group I preliminary examination.

During the teleconference, the chief secretary stated that since over 3.8 lakh candidates would be appearing for the preliminary examination, there was a need to take effective measures for the smooth conduct of the exam. He asked the officials to identify strong rooms and make security arrangement for it.

Somesh Kumar further asked collectors to hold meeting with officials of the line department to make arrangement at the examination centres. A special control room will be set up in the office of the TSPSC to monitor the conduct of the examination, he informed.

In order to sensitize the candidates about the biometric feature introduced for the first time for this exams, the chief secretary asked collectors to give publicity about the new features through media. Hall tickets for the preliminary test could be accessed through Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in, he stated.

Secretary TSPSC Anita Ramachandran, secretary GAD Sheshadri, secretary School Education V Karuna, Commissioner Technical Education Navin Mittal and other senior officials attended the teleconference.