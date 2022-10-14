Rajgopal Reddy’s defeat inevitable in Munugode: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:23 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy accused the BJP over raising curtains to a fresh drama of bogus voters in Munugudu byelections only due to the fear of defeat.

He said all the plans of the BJP leaders to win votes have failed and hence, they decided to approach the courts, citing bogus votes as one of the last resorts. He stated that Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s defeat in Munugode was inevitable notwithstanding the conspiracies of the BJP.

In response to the allegations of approval of bogus votes and removal of genuine votes from voters list in Munugode constituency in the last six months, Rajeshwar Reddy said the BJP has all the Central investigation agencies at its service and can probe into their own allegations. “The BJP State leaders mentioned about the dates for the Munugode byelections, even before the Election Commission of India released the schedule. This indicates their control over the Central agencies and other organisations,” he pointed out.

The Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman alleged that the BJP was responsible to get the bogus votes registered ever since Rajgopal Reddy decided to defect to their party from the Congress. Otherwise, none could have anticipated his resignation followed by the bypolls. He ridiculed the BJP’s demand for deployment of the Central paramilitary forces and exuded confidence that the results of Nagarjuna Sagar and Huzurnagar byelections will be repeated in Munugode as well.