Former GST official sent to four-day CBI custody

“We will question Srinivasa Gandhi in detail in connection with the DA case,” a CBI official said.

Hyderabad: A special court for CBI cases here granted four-day custody of former Superintendent of GST Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a few days ago in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case booked against him.

Srinivasa Gandhi’s wife Sireesha was also named as an accused in the case. The official said the investigators would question her in due course as part of the investigation though she was not arrested in the case.

Sources said the premier investigating agency would also collect more information about Srinivas Gandhi’s political links as he managed to escape the arrest till April 2021 even though the case was booked in 2019.

The CBI registered the case in July 2019 against Srinivasa Gandhi and his wife following allegations of illicitly enriching themselves to the tune of over Rs 3.74 crore. During the investigation, the CBI issued notices under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code.

However, he did not cooperate with the investigation and also failed to furnish requisite information and documents pertaining to the case.

It was further alleged that he influenced witnesses and dissuaded them from joining the investigation and disclosing relevant facts of the case. Srinivasa Gandhi furnished false Covid positive reports in the name of his family members to evade the arrest, the CBI said.

