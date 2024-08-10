| Tdp Will Come To Power In Telangana Says Chandrababu Naidu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 09:44 PM

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would come to power in Telangana in the future.

The TDP chief, who held a meeting with the party’s Telangana unit leaders at NTR Trust Bhavan here on Saturday, is learned to have discussed different aspects, including strengthening the party and reviving the party’s prospects in Telangana.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, the party did not contest in the Assembly elections in Telangana. However, focus was being laid on the ensuing local bodies elections, he is learned to have said, adding that a party membership drive would be launched in 15 days in the State. After the drive, a decision would be taken on appointing the new Telangana TDP president, he said.

The TDP Chief also assured the party leaders that he would be visiting Telangana every second Saturday and Sunday.