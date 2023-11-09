Telangana Assembly Polls: Congress releases final list

The list has dashed the hopes of a few ticket aspirants and it is set to trigger further dissent.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:47 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: Friday being the last day for filing nominations, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday evening released the final list of five candidates to contest the ensuing elections in Telangana. However, the list has dashed the hopes of a few ticket aspirants and it is set to trigger further dissent.

Also Read Congress daydreaming of ruling Telangana, says KTR at Kodangal

Many plan to file their nominations, irrespective of the party’s decision and there would be clarity on the final candidates who would remain in the fray only after November 15, the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The Patancheru ticket was initially assured to Nilam Madhu Mudiraj and he was called to Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday to collect the B-Form.

However, the State leadership asked him to wait, citing a delay in final approval from the high command. On Thursday evening the party high command offered the ticket to another aspirant Katta Srinivas Goud, who was being backed by former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha.

Already, a verbal duel is on between Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy and Rajanarsimha over the ticket denial to Nilam Madhu. Similarly, there was a stiff competition between Patel Ramesh Reddy and former Minister R Damodar Reddy for the Suryapet ticket.

With the ticket being offered to Damodar Reddy, Ramesh Reddy is reportedly decided to file his nomination on Friday. The Thungathurthi ticket has been issued to Mandula Samuel, dashing the hopes of Addanki Dayakar.