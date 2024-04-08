Former MLA’s son Rahil arrested at RGI Airport by Punjagutta police

| Former Mlas Son Rahil Arrested At Rgi Airport By Punjagutta Police

Rahil, who fled to Dubai after being charged for crashing into a road barricade near Praja Bhavan at Somajiguda in December 2023, returned to Hyderabad on Monday.

By Telangana Today

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police arrested Rahil son of former MLA Aamir Shakil at RGI Airport on Monday.

The police took him into custody and shifted to Punjagutta police station.

The police also registered case against former MLA Aamir Shakil, two Inspectors and others for helping Rahil escape from the police station and leave the country.

The two Inspectors and few others are already under arrest in the case.

While Rahil and Shakil were in Dubai fearing their arrest.

More details awaited.