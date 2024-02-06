Hyderabad police issue look out circular for Bodhan MLA and his son Rahil

On 24 December last year, Rahil Shakil, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, rammed his car into a police barricade in front of Praja Bhavan, Somajiguda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 10:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police issued a ‘Look out Circular,’ against former Bodhan MLA Aamir Shakil and his son Rahil Shakil and two others. All the airports, seaports and international border check posts were alerted by the police.

On 24 December last year, Rahil Shakil, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, rammed his car into a police barricade in front of Praja Bhavan, Somajiguda. He was shifted to Punjagutta police station from where he managed to escape with the help of Inspector Durga Rao. Some other person was cited as an accused by the police in the case.

However, after an enquiry by police higher ups, the true facts tumbled out and the Hyderabad CP, K Sreenivasa Reddy placed under suspension Inspector Durga Rao for favouring the former MLA. The police who were making efforts to nab Rahil found that he had escaped to Dubai with the help of a few persons.

DCP (West) Vijay Kumar said that so far 12 people including the former MLA Aamir Shakil, his son Rahil Shakil, Bodhan Inspector, Prem Kumar, former Inspector Punjagutta Durga Rao and other people are cited as accused in the case. So far, 5 persons were arrested by the police in the case.

Meanwhile, the court granted conditional bail to Durga Rao, who was arrested in the case on Monday. The court directed him to present himself before the police and cooperate during the investigation.