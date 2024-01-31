Hyderabad: Punjagutta station personnel moved to headquarters

In a major move, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy transferred the staff of the Punjagutta police station and shifted them to police headquarters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 04:01 PM

Hyderabad: In a major move, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy transferred the staff of the Punjagutta police station and shifted them to police headquarters.

A total of 85 personnel from the rank of sub inspector to constable were shifted to the City Armed Reserve headquarters by the Hyderabad CP. The move comes at a time when the police station is in news for favouritism, professional negligence and corruption allegations.

Last month, the Hyderabad CP, had placed under suspension Punjagutta Station House Officer, P Durga Rao for allegedly helping Rahil Shakil, son of former Bodhan MLA Aamir Shakil to escape in a rash and drunk driving case by citing some other person as an accused in the case.

When the truth came out during the enquiry, Rahil Shakil managed to escape to Dubai and Bodhan Inspector Prem Kumar was arrested along with others in the case. Durga Rao who is cited an accused in the case is absconding.

In another recent incident, a man who was arrested for driving a car rashly and injuring several persons at Punjagutta escaped from the police custody at Gandhi Hospital.

Apart from this there were several allegations against the policemen of graft following which the Hyderabad CP took a serious note and transferred all the 85 personnel to CAR headquarters. Also, orders were issued to immediately post about 83 policemen of various ranks working in different police stations in the city to report to Punjagutta police station.

It is for the first time in recent years such a big move was initiated by the police higher ups.