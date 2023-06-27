Former MP Solipeta Ramachandra Reddy passes away

Hyderabad: Former Rajya Sabha member Solipeta Ramachandra Reddy passed away on Tuesday at his Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad. He was 92 and was suffering from age-related health issues.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his grief over the demise of Ramachandra Reddy and extended condolences to the bereaved family. He recalled the services of Ramachandra Reddy in various capacities to the people of Siddipet as well as Telangana. He said as a first-generation Communist leader who participated in the Telangana Armed Struggle, the services of Ramachandra Reddy were exemplary.

“His rise in politics, from Sarpanch to MLA and then MP, is an inspiration for several leaders like me as well as the future generations. As a native of Siddipet, his achievements in political and social service will continue to inspire many leaders like me hailing from the area. With the death of Solipeta Ramachandra Reddy, Telangana has lost another first-generation people’s leader,” he said.

Solipeta Ramachandra Reddy was born in Chittapur village in Dubbaka mandal of Siddipet District. He actively participated in the Telangana Armed Struggle. After graduating from the City College in Hyderabad, Ramachandra Reddy worked full-time in politics. He served as sarpanch of Chittapur, president of Dubbaka Samithi, chairman of Siddipet Agricultural Market Committee, then president of Medak District Central Cooperative Bank and MLA of Dommata. He also rendered services as the State secretary of the Telugu Desam Party, TDP Parliamentary Party Rajya Sabha floor leader, and in various other capacities.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. His mortal remains have been kept at the MLA Quarters in Banjara Hills for people to pay their final respects. The funeral will be performed at Maha Prasthanam in Film Nagar this evening.

