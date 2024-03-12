Former Naspur muncipal commissioner suspended

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 09:55 PM

Mancherial: Former Naspur muncipal commissioner T Ramesh was suspended for on charges of issuing permissions to build houses flouting norms. An order to this effect was issued by Muncipal Regional Joint Director, Warangal on Tuesday.

Ramesh reportedly gave permission to two houses though they were not recommended for approval due to certain shortfalls when he was working in Naspur. An inquiry was initiated into the irregularities in permissions and the Commissioner was found to have issued permissions violating relevant rules. He was recently transferred to Cheriyal muncipality in Siddipet district.