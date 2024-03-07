Mancherial Collector asks officials to provide NREGA beneficiaries work for 100 days

Santosh told the officials to ensure work to the beneficiaries for 100 days and to provide ORS sachets to them at worksites

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 06:52 PM

Collector Badavath Santosh inspects works taken up under NREGA at Mudigunta village in Jaipur mandal on Thursday.

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials to provide work to every beneficiary of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) for 100 days without fail. He inspected works being taken up under the Act at Mudigunta village in Jaipur mandal on Thursday.

Santosh told the officials to ensure work to the beneficiaries for 100 days and to provide ORS sachets to them at worksites. He asked them to take steps to expedite the works executed under the scheme. He said that the Act was meant to make sure that the poor get wages to meet their ends.

The Collector later attended a programme meant for creating awareness over right to vote among electors in Jaipur mandal centre. He advised the voters to utilise their franchise without being influenced and impartially and transparently. He said that the right to vote helps in electing efficient public representatives who develop the country. He stated that persons aged above 18 could easily enroll their names on electoral lists.

Jaipur MPDO Kishan and Tahsildar Vanaja Reddy and others were present.