Naspur municipality annual budget pegged at Rs 24 Cr

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 08:30 PM

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that special measures were being taken to develop Naspur municipality. He along with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul attended the general body meeting of the civic body held to discuss the Annual budget of Naspur on Monday.

Santosh advised officials and members of council to work in tandem for the growth of Naspur municipality. He stated that special steps were being taken to develop the civic body on many fronts. He said that the annual budget pegged at Rs 24.44 crore for 2024-25 financial year was approved by the members of the council.

Municipal chairperson Surimilla Venu, Vice-Chairperson Gellu Rajitha, Commissioner Junior Accounts Officer Anitha Devi, councilors and co-opted members were present.