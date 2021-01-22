Former NZ cricketer Scott Styris not happy with CSK’s retention plan

However, CSK retained most of their senior players, who according to many were the reason for the poor show. Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris felt they will continue to suffer if they have to depend on senior players again in this year’s IPL.

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings have endured one of the difficult seasons of the Indian Premier League in the last edition held in Dubai as they finished seventh in points table. At one point, they were destined to finish at the bottom of the table but a hat-trick of wins in the final phase helped them above Rajasthan Royals.

However, CSK retained most of their senior players, who according to many were the reason for the poor show. Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris felt they will continue to suffer if they have to depend on senior players again in this year’s IPL.

“I think they are in big trouble. The players they released were expected to be the older players in the squad. I think a couple are there but who are the backbones? Where is that spine coming from for CSK?” said Styris.

“When you look at that top order, they’re not playing a lot of cricket, so I think CSK have a lot of work ahead of them. The auction is a big part of that, not only for this year but next too,” added Styris.