Former Odisha Assembly speaker Maheswar Mohanty dies at 67

By PTI Published Date - 10:03 AM, Tue - 7 November 23

Photo: Twitter

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader and former Odisha Assembly speaker Maheswar Mohanty died at a private hospital here on Tuesday.

Mohanty, who was also a former minister, was 67. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

He was admitted to the hospital on November 1 after suffering a cerebral stroke, and died at 3.25 am on Tuesday, hospital sources said.